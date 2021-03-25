Zimbabwe: Jailed Mthwakazi Activists' Lawyers Fail to Secure Court Records

25 March 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

LAWYERS, representing nine Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) activists in remand prison, are encountering challenges in securing court of record proceedings which enable them to file bail application for the accused at the High Court.

Bulawayo magistrate Tawengwa Sengester last week denied bail to the nine activists who are facing public violence charges.

The nine were arrested two weeks ago after they stormed Bulawayo Central Police Station protesting over the alleged harassment of their party leader Mqondisi Moyo by state security agents.

In denying the accused bail, the magistrate ruled the state had a strong case against them.

However, the magistrate gave the accused's lawyers an option to apply for bail at the High Court and further remanded them in custody to March 31.

One of the lawyers, Nqobani Sithole told NewZimbabwe.com it had not been easy to obtain the requisite court of records and proceed with the bail application.

"We cannot proceed to apply for bail at the High Court because we are still to get the record of proceedings. I can tell you it has been frustrating to obtain the record," he said.

However, Sithole said they will not relent until they get the records.

"We will not rest until we get the court of records. It is our clients' constitutional rights to be granted bail."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Sierra Leone Still Paying Hefty Price 30 Years After Civil War

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.