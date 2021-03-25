Namibia: Probe Into Army's Attempt to Evict Police Chief

Police chief inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga has appointed a joint investigation team to scrutinise the attempted eviction of Omaheke police chief Andreas Haingura from a government property.

The team comprises members of the Namibian Defence Force and the Namibian Police.

Armed soldiers allegedly ordered Haingura to vacate plot 2077, known as Plot Lampe, situated at the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs in the Omaheke region, in January this year.

The plot is said to have been handed over to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security by the Ministry of Works and Transport to keep horses on.

Soldiers reportedly showed up at the plot at around 04:00 one morning.

Nampol is responsible for the maintenance of the property and for some municipal services.

Haingura is living at the plot while his residence at Gobabis is undergoing renovations.

The defence ministry is said to foot the property's water and electricity bills.

The involved soldiers reportedly disconnected Haingura's water and electricity, without notifying him.

They also allegedly blocked entry to the property with military vehicles and have set up tents at the property.

Ndeitunga in a letter to defence force chief Martin Pinehas, dated 12 March 2021, says he set up the joint investigation team to investigate the matter shortly after this.

"This team had a meeting on Thursday, 4 March 2021, where matters relating to the investigation had been discussed.

"The investigation team concluded that it would be premature to clear brigadier general Aktofel Ndengu Nambahu of any responsibility in this regard, since a follow-up investigation is taking place from 15 to 26 March 2021.

"This office is therefore unable to clear brigadier general Nambahu until the investigation is finalised," Ndeitunga wrote.

General Aktofel Nambahu is responsible for commanding the Gobabis, Keetmanshoop and Walvis Bay military bases, and is said to be involved in Haingura's attempted eviction.

Nambahu allegedly ordered Haingura's eviction from the plot.

In a letter dated 11 December 2020 sent to the governor of the Otjozondjupa region, Pijoo Nganate, Nambahu stated: "This matter has a reference as per our conversation and agreement that the Namibian Police regional commander is awaiting his new residence at Gobabis to undergo minor renovations. I hereby waive the seven-day notice.

"In this regard, Omaheke police regional commander's occupation of the said entity is extended to 20 January 2021.

"This information needs therefore to reach the occupant of the said erf for him to ensure that further inconvenience is avoided before the date set unfolds," Nambahu informed Nganate in the correspondence.

Ndeitunga said on Tuesday: "The matter is under investigation, and it's sub judice."

Haingura refused to comment, saying the matter is under investigation.

The executive director of defence and veterans affairs, Trephine Kamati, yesterday did not respond to questions sent to her personal assistant, while minister of defence Peter Vilho could not be reached for comment.

Nambahu said he was not authorised to speak on behalf of the defence ministry.