South Africa: Matla a Bana Foundation Equips De Aarfcs to Assist Gender Based Violence Victims

25 March 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Matla A Bana foundation- a voice against child abuse in conjunction with Old Mutual furnished the child friendly facility at the De Aar FCS unit on 24 March 2021.

The facility was officially opened by Monique Strydom, the CEO of the Matla A Bana Foundation, Mr Kammies from Old Mutual and the Provincial Head of Detectives, Brig Joyce Ramaru. The facility was furnished and equipped with audio visual equipment that will be utilized when assessing minor victims exposed and subjected to gender based violence.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner, Maj Gen Henriette de Waal expressed her sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Foundation and Old Mutual for their generous and valuable contributions and support offered to SAPS enabling us to offer a dignified and professional service to victims of gender based violence.

