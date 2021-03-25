South Africa: Police Warrant Officer Due to Appear in Court for Fraud

24 March 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 55 year old Police Warrant Officer is due to appear before the Whiteriver Magistrate's Court tomorrow, Thursday 25 March 2021, following his arrest at Whiteriver today on allegations of fraud.

The suspect who works at the police's Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit (VCIU) got himself involved in some alleged corrupt activities by allegedly making an authorisation to clear a stolen Toyota RAV4, being aware that the said vehicle is subject to a police investigation as it was reportedly stolen during a hijacking incident in March 2020 at Vosloorust in Gauteng. However he allegedly went on and made it possible for the vehicle to be registered fraudulently hence his arrest and court appearance.

A team of police investigators are also widening their scope in their probe to determine whether the suspect was not involved in other similar fraudulent activities before.

The Provincial Commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma has applauded the astute members for their resilience in rooting out crime without fear or favour. "We cannot allow anyone to dent our image by being involved in criminal activities and we trust that the law will take its course, " said General Zuma.

