South Africa: Premier Alan Winde On Covid-19 Cases for 24 March

press release

As of 1pm on 24 March, the Western Cape has 2206 active Covid-19 infections with a total of 278 917 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 265 285 recoveries. A total of 33 290 out of the 44 040 vaccines received to date as part of the Sisonke trial, had been administered by 5pm on 23 March.

Additional data is available on the Western Cape Covid-19 data dashboard which also features active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages. Access the data dashboard here: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

Due to a slight delay updating the Covid-19 dashboard today, there may be some differences in the data reflected in this release, and on the dashboard due to a difference in the time at which the data was accessed.

TB- the clock is ticking:

Today, we marked World TB Day under the theme, the clock is ticking. Earlier today, Minister of Health, Nomafrench Mbombo and I, attended an event at the Brooklyn Chest Hospital in Cape Town, where we committed to working with our partners in civil society and the private sector to develop an urgent, targeted and data-driven response to TB. We have secured R80 million in funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to drive this response over the next three years.

Full details are available here: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/news/wcg-and-partners-developing-emergency-response-tb-r80mn-funding-secured

At the event, Minister Mbombo and I also had the opportunity to be screened for TB and underwent a quick and easy chest x-ray in a mobile clinic which has been screening people for TB at Brooklyn Chest hospital since 1 March. This unit will further aid in helping us to detect and treat TB in communities and has been made possible through a partnership with TBHIV Care and the Global Fund.

To create further awareness of TB, we are lighting up the Western Cape Provincial Legislature building (see pictures attached) in red until tomorrow night as a reminder that we need to fight TB with the same determination with which we have fought Covid-19.

TB screening and testing has declined over the past year and we must work hard to ensure that we prevent, find and treat TB in order to save lives. If you have symptoms which include a cough, fever, unexplained weight loss or night sweats, visit your nearest clinic for testing. If you have been on treatment for TB and defaulted, for your health, and the health of those around you, you should visit a healthcare facility for further advice and treatment.