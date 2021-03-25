South Africa: Has South Africa Been Providing War Weapons to Yemen?

25 March 2021
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Michele Clarke MP - Shadow Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises

The DA has written to the Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, to ascertain the details of South Africa's involvement in the Yemeni humanitarian crisis.

It was reported that South African arms companies, including Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM), have profited by the selling off of weapons to factions central in the humanitarian war in Yemen, thereby aiding to gross human rights violations in the country.

According to a report by the non-profit, Open Secrets, South African arms companies exported mortars, mortal shells, artillery guns and shells, ammunition, armoured combat vehicles and software used in electronic warfare to the tune of R2.81 billion to Saudi Arabia and almost double that amount - R4.74 billion - in these weapons to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Both Saudi Arabia and the UAE are parties in the civil regional war that wages in Yemen since 2015.

The DA wants to know from Gordhan:

What agreement has been put in place with South African arms companies including RDM?

What is the value of these agreements to parties central to the conflict?

What has RDM profited from these deals?

If these deals are in place, RDM - and South Africa itself - may be guilty of contributing to the gross human rights violations in Yemen. Mr Gordhan needs to provide urgent clarity.

Local Government Elections are coming up in 2021! Visit check.da.org.za to check your voter registration status

Read the original article on DA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Confirms Presence of New Covid-19 Variants

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.