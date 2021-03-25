South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Welcomes Announcement of Special Funeral for Cecyl Esau

24 March 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

We welcome the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa today that Mr Cecyl Esau will be granted a Special Provincial Funeral.

I wrote to the President yesterday after receiving a request for a special funeral from Mr Esau's family.

According to the policy for state funerals, Category 2 Special Provincial Funerals may be held for "distinguished persons specifically designated by the President of South Africa on request by the Premier of a province".

Mr Esau's funeral will take place in Worcester on Saturday. As part of the funeral arrangements, the South African Police Service will provide ceremonial elements, and the flag will be flown at half- mast in the province on the day. Mr Esau was a son of the Western Cape, who was born in Worcester, attended the University of the Western Cape and who fought for freedom in our country. The announcement by the President will ensure that we can aptly honour his memory and his contribution to the Western Cape and to South Africa as a whole.

