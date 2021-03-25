South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Condemns One Death and 4 Injuries Amid Violent Protests

press release

Minister Fritz deeply concerned by death of 1 civilian and injury of 4 officers amid violent protests

The MEC of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, is deeply concerned that one person has hit by a car and killed during violent protest action yesterday, and that four police officers have been injured. MEC Fritz has previously condemned the violent protest action which further serves to halt service delivery and economic recovery.

The protest action has affected both directions of the N2 highway, Mew Way, Baden Powell, R300 and Hindle Road, starting in the early hours of Monday morning. The protest action has affected communities including Khayelitsha, Belhar, Kuilsriver and Kraaifontein. There have been reports of stone throwing, and the burning of tires and rubble.

MEC Fritz said, "I was deeply concerned to hear that a person had been killed amid the protest action yesterday and that four police officers were injured in Kraaifontein. I call for an immediate end to these violent protests which are not only dangerous, but further jeopardise service delivery to our most vulnerable communities. I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to those injured."

MEC Fritz added, "While everyone has the constitutional right to protest, resorting to violence and the destruction is simply unacceptable. It is dangerous and illegal to do so at the expense of the rights of others, especially their right to safety, to property and to move freely."

MEC Fritz added further, "I remind residents that the destruction of personal and public property is criminal. This action further threatens to undermine the economic opportunities of many vulnerable residents in our province, as well as further delay serve delivery to affected communities."

mEC Fritz added, "I have been informed by SAPS in the Western Cape that a Public Order Policing (POPs) unit was deployed to the scene and will continue to monitor the protests. I call residents to make use of alternative routes while SAPS continue in their efforts to stabilize to the affected communities."

MEC Fritz added further, "I call for calm in the affected communities. Anyone with information on those reportedly perpetuating these crimes is asked to immediately come forward and report such to SAPS. We cannot allow the safety and stability of communities to be undermined by a few."