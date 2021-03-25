South Africa: Minister Angie Motshekga Re - Emphasizes Importance of Schools' Code of Conduct

press release

Basic Education Minister Mrs Angie Motshekga is aware and concerned about a video that has gone viral on social media, where a teacher is forcefully combing the hair of learners at a school in Gauteng. While the incident is unfortunate, it is critical to ensure that the School's Code of Conduct as specified in the South African Schools Act is adhered to at all times, but also that teachers do not inadvertently mistreat learners.

In terms of the South African Schools Act, Section 8 (4) every school has a binding Code of Conduct for both learners and teachers, and therefore, it is a correct step for the Gauteng Education MEC to have started a prompt investigation into the matter recorded on video.

The Department of Basic Education has clear guidelines regarding Schools Code of Conduct for both teachers and learners. The School Governing Body of this particular school, as our trusted stakeholder representing parents will take part in dealing with the matter. We await the outcomes of the investigations by the Gauteng MEC of Education regarding this matter.