South Africa: Minister Angie Motshekga Re - Emphasizes Importance of Schools' Code of Conduct

24 March 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Basic Education Minister Mrs Angie Motshekga is aware and concerned about a video that has gone viral on social media, where a teacher is forcefully combing the hair of learners at a school in Gauteng. While the incident is unfortunate, it is critical to ensure that the School's Code of Conduct as specified in the South African Schools Act is adhered to at all times, but also that teachers do not inadvertently mistreat learners.

In terms of the South African Schools Act, Section 8 (4) every school has a binding Code of Conduct for both learners and teachers, and therefore, it is a correct step for the Gauteng Education MEC to have started a prompt investigation into the matter recorded on video.

The Department of Basic Education has clear guidelines regarding Schools Code of Conduct for both teachers and learners. The School Governing Body of this particular school, as our trusted stakeholder representing parents will take part in dealing with the matter. We await the outcomes of the investigations by the Gauteng MEC of Education regarding this matter.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Confirms Presence of New Covid-19 Variants

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.