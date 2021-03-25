South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Water Situation in Northern Cape Remaining Stable

press release

According to the latest weekly report on dam levels by the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), dams in the Northern Cape have exceeded their full supply capacity and the provincial average stands at 103,4%.

The Vanderkloof Dam is at 98.7% full, while the Orange Water Supply System is at 96,6%. The Spitskop storage weir in the Harts River is at 103.2%, Douglas storage weir 111.8%, Boegoeberg 153.5% and the Vaalharts storage weir is at 82.1%.

The Karee Dam, the only storage dam in the Northern Cape is at 29.3% of its water storage capacity.

The amount of water in the Northern Cape is likely to sustain the province until the next rainy season provided all water users continue with water saving practices. In light of the latter, the Department of Water and Sanitation urges all water users including residents, agriculture, mining, recreation and industry to continue to conserve water.

National Water Week this year was celebrated from the 15-22 March and coincided with Human Rights Day on 21 March. On 22 March South Africans joined the international community to commemorate World Water Day.

Under the theme "Valuing Water", the Department of Water and Sanitation visited various communities in the Northern Cape including the District Municipalities of Namakwa, ZF Mgcawu, John Taolo Gaetsewe and Frances Baard to remind all water users to use water sparingly and wisely.