South Africa: Public Hearings Begin On Land Expropriation Constitutional Amendment

24 March 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Ad Hoc Committee to Initiate and Introduce Legislation Amending Section 25 of the Constitution yesterday began virtual public hearings regarding the amendments to the Constitution that would see the expropriation of land without compensation.

As the hearing began, Committee Chairperson Dr Mathole Motshekga said the committee will hear oral presentations only from those individuals and organisations who had previously requested an opportunity to do so in their written submissions. "We will not reopen the process, thereby allowing other stakeholders to make oral presentations, if they had not made use of the opportunities during the public participation when it was allowed to do so."

Yesterday, the committee heard from, among others, Sakeliga, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), the South African Property Owners Association, the Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF), AgriSA and the Black Management Forum (BMF). Mr Piet le Roux from Sakeliga told the committee that the expropriation of land without compensation amounts to "confiscation", which is at odds with constitutionalism. Sakeliga and its members can never accept the recommendation of the expropriation of land without compensation. He advised the committee to rather report to Parliament that it could not find suitable wording for such an amendment. "If, however, this was allowed to continue, we would be obligated to set in motion a campaign to restore constitutionality," he warned.

Mr Matthew Parks made it clear that Cosatu is in favour of the 18th Constitution Amendment Bill in its current format. He stated that South Africa has thus far failed to address land reform. "This will compel the state to advance land reform and accelerate it. It will also address the legacies of the past and colonialism whilst at the same time protecting the rights of workers."

The South African Property Owners Association, the HSF and AfgriSA all made presentations against such an amendment. However, BMF was strongly in favour of it and urged that it be done expeditiously. At the same time, due regard should be given to protecting the economy and food security.

Dr Motshekga said all inputs would assist the committee during its deliberations on the Bill. "It was therefore important to the committee not to be doing work behind the backs of our people and rather have a public participation process. We believe strongly a peaceful resolution is better than armed conflict."

The hearings continue today.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Confirms Presence of New Covid-19 Variants

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.