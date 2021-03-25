Namibia: Disability Council Board Fired

DEPUTY minister of disability affairs Alexia Manombe-Ncube fired the National Disability Council's board last week.

The board is, however, consulting its lawyers to advise on the lawfulness of the decision.

The board was fired with immediate effect on Friday via a letter written by the minister of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare, Doreen Sioka.

It was signed by Manombe-Ncube.

Board members were surprised to receive the letter, which Sioka authored, but Manombe-Ncube signed.

The government-funded council was formed to improve the conditions of people living with disabilities in the country.

Progress has, however, been hindered by constant conflict between its management, the board and the state.

"We have reason to believe you have failed to address the issue of dysfunctionality within the council as we have witnessed further turmoil and disorder within the company," n the letter, dated 19 March, stated.

The letter said the board failed to provide the ministry with clear clarification why it was unable to fulfil its mandate.

"We have decided to remove you with immediate effect as from today, 19 March 2021," the letter reads.

Martin Tjivera is the board's chairperson, and Merjam Sam is the deputy chairperson.

Other board members include Valentina Mulongeni, Edward Eliphas, Regina Hausiku, Libonina Nawa, Katrina Iiyambo, Utarera Kandjou, Walde Werner, Joseph Paulus, Beverly Somses, Kariiwe Kazonganga and Tuhafeni Shikomba.

The board is disputing the legality of its removal.

Contacted for comment, company secretary and acting director !Jessica Gawachab over the weekend confirmed that the board is looking into the legality of the deputy minister signing off a removal letter despite not having the statutory powers to do so.

"Please note that the board will consult a legal representative on the matter. I cannot comment further," Gawachab said.

Manombe-Ncube yesterday said she could no longer discuss the issue.

"I have already spoken about it, and if people are not happy with what transpired they can continue running to the media like they have been doing," she said.

The board members were replaced by Samuel Ankama, Lidwina Shapwa, Cynthy Haihambo-ya-Otto, Beata Armas, Roster Chali Matengu, Johannes Matsi and Damoline Muruko.

DIVIDED

Documents obtained by The Namibian shows the axed board was divided with Tjivera and Sam, backed by Manombe-Ncube, supporting the reinstatement of former acting director Meliherius Haukambe.

Haukambe was forcefully removed from office last month after being accused of working without a contract since 2016 and being involved in irregular activities allegedly worth N$1,5 million.

Other former board members are adamant that Haukambe should not return to office.

Sam is now being accused of tampering with the minutes of a special board meeting on 15 March.

In the minutes, Sam threw her colleagues under the bus, saying the dysfunctionality of the board is an ongoing issue.

"This is a good sign that the dysfunctionality of the board is not solved. Otherwise, why does this board have three meetings in a row in one week? This is not acceptable. Also, why a meeting over two days?," she said.

Sam believes there were no valid reasons to dismiss Haukambe and replace him with Gawachab.

Gawachab was appointed as acting director for two months.

Sam said the reconciliation process between board members created loopholes.

"It is now clear that this board is unwilling and unable to solve the problems they created for the council," Sam wrote to the minister.

!Gawachab in an email said it is a serious offence to misstate the events of board meetings and discussions.

"Kindly be advised that the entire board meeting was recorded, and as company secretary, I can verify that some of the statements are false," she said.

!Gawachab told Sam her actions may thus be deemed to be in contravention of a board resolution.

"Please note my email as advice on best governance practices and ethical behaviour. As company secretary I am obliged to communicate to the minister that she is being misled in your letter, as it is not an accurate recollection of the meeting. The recording will be submitted as evidence."