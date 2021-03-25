Namibia: Govt Looks to MTC Listing to Fund Deficit

THE government is looking to funding part of its budget deficit this year with proceeds from the planned sale of its 49% stake in MTC, revealed the Ministry of Finance Fiscal Strategy 2021/22.

According to the strategy, "the expected proceeds from the proposed divestment will be used to partly (50%) fund the budget deficit, While 50% will be ring-fenced for productive activities and be utilised in a manner that reaps long-term benefits for the country".

The strategy revealed that MTC is valued between N$6 billion and N$7,2 billion.

"The divestment strategy will inject approximately N$3 billion into government coffers from the 49% proposed for listing," the Fiscal Strategy revealed.

As per the timeline provided by the transaction adviser, the listing is anticipated around October 2021. The government is in the process of divesting its 49% stake in MTC later this year.

The government is facing pressure to fund the N$15,9 billion projected budget deficit for the FY2021/22. This is because government revenue is estimated to decline by 6,1% or N$3,4 billion in 2021/22 compared to the previous financial year.

The decline is mainly due to the reduction in Sacu receipts and company taxes. Sacu revenue declined by about 36% or N$7,5 billion from N$22,2 billion in 2020/21 to N$14,7 billion in 2021/22.

Corporate tax is estimated to decline by around 0,6% compared to FY2020/21 estimates. Domestic revenue is projected to start recovering next year as the Covid-19 impact hopefully diminishes.

If the global economy recovers, and commodity prices pick up "the decline of economic activity in South Africa may prolong recovery in Sacu receipts," the strategy revealed.

The public debt stock is expected to remain high, estimated to increase from about N$100,4 billion in 2019/20 to about N$158,8 billion in 2023/24.

The government also conceded that despite the raising debt, government spending increased drastically.

"This is due to increasing commitments to fight the pandemic and restore macro-economic stability," read the document which also revealed that the projected budget deficit of N$15,9 billion will be largely funded by the local market.

Of this, 70% is to be sourced from the domestic market, while 30% comes from development partners through the Governance and Economic Recovery Support Programme (GERSP) offered by the Africa Development Bank (AfDB), and the IMF's Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI).

The government planned sourcing funding from special Covid-19 credit facilities of the AfDB and IMF, which are supporting countries to respond to the pandemic.

The AfDB offered a N$5 billion loan to Namibia under a two-year programme. The IMF intends offering about N$4,13 billion through the RFI. Both lenders were expected to submit the economic appraisal report to their respective boards by end of February 2021 for approval, read the strategy.

Fiscal measures to support the economy come at a cost of deteriorating fiscal indices in all countries, which erodes fiscal space and long-term fiscal sustainability.

The IMF also highlighted in the strategy the need to reprioritise expenditure in the health and education sector and safeguard key public services (transport, energy, and communication) and social protection.

The strategy indicated that despite the anticipated availability of the vaccine in 2021, there is still uncertainty about how long Covid-19 will prevail.