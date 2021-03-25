Zimbabwe: Delta Beverages Announces Executive Changes

25 March 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzanai Gerede

Listed alcoholic beverages maker-Delta Beverages Private Limited has appointed Mr Matlhogonolo Valela as the new Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1 July 2021, taking over from Mr Pearson Gowero who retires on 30 June 2021.

Gowero served the Group since 1997 and was appointed C.E.O in June 2012.

Valela has been the Group Finance Director since July 2011 and will immediately assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, said the Group chairman, Canaan Dube.

"The Board congratulates Mr Valela on his appointment and is confident that he will leverage his wealth of knowledge, strategic insights and passion to drive business growth," he said.

Mr Valela joined the Group in December 1996 and has occupied various roles of increasing seniority in operational finance and accounting, becoming the Group Treasurer in 2003.

He is a Chartered Accountant who served articles with Schmulian & Sibanda Chartered Accountants and holds a Bachelor of Technology - Accountancy degree from the University of Zimbabwe.

He has participated in leadership and executive development programmes run by leading global institutions.

The Group has also appointed Mr Alex Makamure as the Group Finance Director with effect from 1 April 2021.

Makamure is currently the Company Secretary and Group Treasurer with functional responsibility for Corporate Affairs and Supply Chain.

He joined the Group in 1998 as Finance Manager at Chibuku Breweries Division becoming Divisional Finance Director in 2002. He served as the General Manager Finance for the combined beverages business fromn2003 until his appointment as Company Secretary in January 2006.

"Mr Makamure is a Chartered Accountant (FCAZ) who served articles with Coopers & Lybrand. He holds a Bachelor of Accountancy degree from the University of Zimbabwe and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of London. The Board congratulates Mr Makamure on his appointment and wishes him success in this position," said Dube.

