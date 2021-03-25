Namibia: Teacher Resigns After Sexual Harassment Accusation

A TEACHER from Uukule Secondary School in the Oshikoto region has resigned after being accused of inappropriately touching a pupil.

Oshikoto regional director of education Aletta Eises confirmed the teacher's resignation and the allegations of sexual harassment against him on Tuesday.

She said the school's principal informed her that the teacher admitted to inappropriately touching a Grade 9 pupil.

"The school has not spoken to the pupil yet, as he only returned to school today [on Tuesday]. It's not a sodomy case. It's sexual harassment, because there was no penetration," Eises said.

Uukule's acting principal, Jennifer Lizazi, declined to comment on the matter yesterday, saying: "I don't have concrete information regarding what you are asking about. All I have heard is a rumour."

Eises, however, said a report regarding the matter reached her office on Friday, but she has not read it yet.

She said she understands only one pupil is involved in the incident.