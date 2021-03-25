Namibia: Teacher Resigns After Sexual Harassment Accusation

25 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

A TEACHER from Uukule Secondary School in the Oshikoto region has resigned after being accused of inappropriately touching a pupil.

Oshikoto regional director of education Aletta Eises confirmed the teacher's resignation and the allegations of sexual harassment against him on Tuesday.

She said the school's principal informed her that the teacher admitted to inappropriately touching a Grade 9 pupil.

"The school has not spoken to the pupil yet, as he only returned to school today [on Tuesday]. It's not a sodomy case. It's sexual harassment, because there was no penetration," Eises said.

Uukule's acting principal, Jennifer Lizazi, declined to comment on the matter yesterday, saying: "I don't have concrete information regarding what you are asking about. All I have heard is a rumour."

Eises, however, said a report regarding the matter reached her office on Friday, but she has not read it yet.

She said she understands only one pupil is involved in the incident.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Orders Closure of Dadaab, Kakuma Refugee Camps

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.