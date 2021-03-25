Namibia: Finance Cancels Awarding of N$3,6b Hostels Food Tender

THE review panel in the ministry of finance has cancelled the awarding of tenders worth about N$3,6 billion to local companies to supply government-owned school hostels with food due to irregularities.

The Central Procurement Board of Namibia (CPBN), which was responsible for awarding the contracts, was told to re-evaluate the bids and to reallocate the contracts.

The contracts in question were awarded to eight local companies in February this year.

The CPBN's document, seen by The Namibian, shows that 96 bids were received for these contracts.

A total of 11 companies, however, challenged the awarding of these contracts, claiming they were unfairly treated, and that there were irregularities in the process followed by the CPBN.

The companies challenged the CPBN's evaluation committee's reasons to reject their bids.

This includes the alleged failure to provide a letter of intent to procure fresh produce and beef from local producers and abattoirs, or the failure to indicate their commitment to sourcing food locally.

They also challenged the CPBN's reasons for requesting either supply agreements or letters of intent to procure from registered fresh producers or abattoirs registered with the Meat Board of Namibia.

These requirements are in line with the government directive that all government offices, ministries and agencies should procure locally produced fresh produce and beef products.

'UNLAWFUL'

Documents from the review panel, seen by The Namibian, indicate the aggrieved companies argued that some of the reasons raised by the CPBN were unlawful and were not supposed to be used as qualifying criteria for all regions.

This included the requirement to provide a letter of intent to supply or source fresh produce from local producers situated north of the veterinary cordon fence (redline).

The companies also accused the CPBN of consistently applying the criteria used to award contracts, such as a required 51% Namibian ownership, to the tenders in question.

"The notice issued by the board was incorrect and misled the bidders on the course of action to be taken to seek recourse in terms of the public procurement law," the review panel document read.

TRIBALISM

Nudo parliamentarian Joseph Kauandenge in the National Assembly last week claimed these contracts were awarded based on tribal lines.

He asked the minister of finance Iipumbu Shiimi to explain why the selected companies were all from the northern regions.

"Their names and places of doing business are raising serious red flags as well, in that again the majority resides in the northern part of Namibia," he said.

"Are there no competent companies in other parts of the country, like the south, Otjozondjupa, Omaheke, Erongo, etc . . . that are qualified enough to get these tenders as well? Or is this a deliberate policy at the CPBN to empower Namibians from only one ethnic group above the rest of Namibians?" Kauandenge asked.

Shiimi told the National Assembly last week that the selected companies were evaluated based on various aspects, including their shareholding.

"Why they are all owned by people from the same ethnic group, I don't know," he said.

CANCELLATION

The decision to award the contracts was therefore cancelled because of the findings of the review panel, which revealed that there were "stark differences between the ITB and the actual evaluation criteria eventually used [by the procurement board]".

Documents show the review panel further found that the CPBN's bid evaluation committee examined bids on additional criteria not contained in the bidding document.

For example, the documents show some bids were scored based on women and youth participation in the ownership and management of companies, while this requirement was not set out in the bidding document.

"The evaluation done by the bid evaluation committee on this aspect is thus unlawful. Another issue, the procurement board set a different bar for Namibian participation to that set out in the Public Procurement Act. Nevertheless, the review panel observed that the bid evaluation committee in their actual evaluation evaluated the Namibianisation aspect, according to the act," the document read.

The CPBN was therefore told to set aside the notice of the tender for the supply of food to government-owned school hostels, "and any decision or action incidental thereto which are not in compliance with the law in whole".

It was also to re-evaluate the bids that were disadvantaged in all aspects, such as Namibianisation, storage facilities, and that "all bids should be strictly done in accordance with the criteria and methodology set out in the instruction of bids to the extent that they are consistent with the provision of the law".