Namibia: Payment Time to Be Reduced to 30 Days - Treasury

THE finance ministry has set itself an ambitious 30-day turnaround time to process payment claims from service providers for any services or goods delivered to the government and its agencies.

This is contained in the recent budget documents and is set as one of the key items the minister is responsible for.

The finance ministry was allocated N$13 billion in the 2021/22 financial year, which includes N$8,5 billion worth of interest payments.

Overall - the national budget for the 2021/22 fiscal year stands at N$67,9 billion.

This would be to discharge its mandate of managing the state revenue fund, oversee government assets and liabilities, and supervision of public financial institutions and the financial sector.

There have been several complaints that the treasury has been falling short on its duties, especially on timely payments to service providers.

In 2019, The Namibian reported that several businesses had complained over how the central government and individuals with healthy cash flows were responsible for cash flow clots in the economy due to the late settling of invoices.

Not only did the state fail to pay out invoices on time, but tax refunds were also affected.

In his budget speech last week, the finance minister said the tax man was busy re-engineering VAT claim procedures and taxpayers will receive their claims within 90 days if there are no audit queries.

This is also part of this fiscal year's targets and is expected to rest on how well the Namibia Revenue Agency takes off.

In 2019, Peter Nakuumba, one entrepreneur who had been affected by the delay in payments by the government, stated that the delay results in contractors incurring additional costs and damage to their credit rating.

He had said since most companies that render services to the government and its agencies hire the equipment they use on credit, it is difficult for them to go back to suppliers for the next project as their credit scores will be low.

The Central Procurement Board of Namibia (CPBN) chairperson, Patrick Swartz, said although they facilitate public procurement in the country, they do not have power over tenders issued by ministries or government agencies.

He has over time advised contractors to ensure that every contract they sign with public agencies has a date clause within which payment should be made, to give them leverage in ensuring interest payment for the delay in payment.

There have also been several complaints that officials at treasury would sit on invoices and solicit bribes from companies that need to be paid for work done.

Finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi once said the ministry was designing mechanisms that would mirror work completed to outstanding invoices to eliminate these bottlenecks and avenues for bribe facilitation.