Namibia: Boy Allegedly Sodomised By Uncle

THE police in the Erongo region are investigating a case of rape after a 12-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by his uncle at Otjohorongo village in the Omatjete area.

According to regional crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu, the two shared a room last weekend.

"The 68-year-old man had come for a funeral and was accommodated in the victim's room for the night.

The victim informed his other uncle (of the alleged rape) when he was told to go and sleep with the suspect for the second night" says Iikuyu.

The suspect was arrested and was expected to appear at Omaruru Magistrate's Court yesterday.