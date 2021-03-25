Namibia: Capricorn Supports Namibian Standards Institution

Capricorn Group's Business Risk Officer, Horst Simon, facilitated risk management training for Namibian Standards Institution (NSI) employees on 17 March 2021.

This latest training session was the second session since July 2020.

In January 2020, the NAMS/ISO 31000:2019 Risk Management Standard was officially gazetted as a Namibian Standard, followed by an announcement that Namibia accepted ISO31000 as the Risk Management Standard.

Capricorn Group supported the Namibian Standards Institution to carry out Risk Management Training for its employees in response to this announcement. It delivered the one-day training session, with the commitment to do another one. Due to various challenges, the second part of the training could only be delivered this year.

The NAMS/ISO 31000:2019 Risk Management Standard provides principles and generic guidelines on how companies can integrate risk-based decision making into an organisation's governance, planning, management, reporting, policies, values, and culture.

NSI Manager for Corporate Communications and Marketing, Mutonga Matali, was once again pleased and grateful for the opportunity to engage with Capricorn Group's Simon and the benefits that the training brings to NSI employees.

Capricorn Group has, over the years, created an influential risk culture, and through it, earned the trust of its customers and shareholders.

"Capricorn Group considers it an honour to be able to work with institutions like NSI and share knowledge and practices of identifying potential risks in advance, analysing them and taking precautionary steps to optimise the management of risk. We will continue to collaborate with external stakeholders to improve the management of risk where possible, to create sustainable opportunities for communities and build towards better societies where we operate," said Simon.