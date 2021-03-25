Sudan: New Committee to Restructure Sudan's Peace Agreement Implementation Matrix

25 March 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Supreme Committee for the Follow-Up Implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement held its first meeting at the Republican Palace in Khartoum yesterday. The meeting was headed by the Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and Chairman of the committee, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti' Dagalo.

In a press statement, Chairman of the Sudanese Peace Council Prof Suleiman El Debello said that the meeting reviewed the implementation stages of the agreement. He explained that a committee was formed to reorganise the peace agreement implementation matrix. A secretariat and another committee were formed to deal with a number of issues in the different tracks.

El Debello further described the agreement as 'important' and explained that the committee will follow up on the implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement and address the challenges facing it.

He stated that the full attendance of all represented parties confirms the seriousness of the parties to proceed with the peaceful implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Orders Closure of Dadaab, Kakuma Refugee Camps

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.