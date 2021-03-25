Sudan: New Committee to Restructure Sudan's Peace Agreement Implementation Matrix

Khartoum — The Supreme Committee for the Follow-Up Implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement held its first meeting at the Republican Palace in Khartoum yesterday. The meeting was headed by the Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and Chairman of the committee, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti' Dagalo.

In a press statement, Chairman of the Sudanese Peace Council Prof Suleiman El Debello said that the meeting reviewed the implementation stages of the agreement. He explained that a committee was formed to reorganise the peace agreement implementation matrix. A secretariat and another committee were formed to deal with a number of issues in the different tracks.

El Debello further described the agreement as 'important' and explained that the committee will follow up on the implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement and address the challenges facing it.

He stated that the full attendance of all represented parties confirms the seriousness of the parties to proceed with the peaceful implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement.