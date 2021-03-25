Mozambique: Covid-19 - Positivity Rate Dropping

Maputo — According to the Mozambican health authorities, the positivity rate among people tested on Wednesday for the coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 respiratory disease was 10.7 per cent.

The positivity rate (the proportion of people tested who are found to be carrying the virus) over the past few days has fluctuated between 10 and 15 per cent. It was 11.2 per cent on Tuesday, 10.5 per cent on Monday, and 12.3 per cent on Sunday. This month, the rate has only gone above 20 per cent on two days.

A press release from the Health Ministry said that, since the start of the pandemic, 469,425 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 1,432 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 731 were from Maputo city, 164 from Nampula, 133 from Maputo province, 129 from Sofala, 88 from Tete, 79 from Cabo Delgado, 45 from Zambezia, 40 from Inhambane, 13 from Manica, nine from Niassa, and one from Gaza.

1,279 of the tests gave negative results, and 153 tested positive for the coronavirus. 148 of the positive cases were Mozambican citizens and five were foreigners (but the Ministry did not give their nationalities). 80 were men or boys and 73 were women or girls. 11 were children under 15 years of age, and 12 were over 65 years old.

The great majority of the positive cases came from the far south - 76 from Maputo city and 24 from Maputo province. Thus between them Maputo city and province accounted for 65.4 per cent of the new cases. There were also 25 cases from Nampula, 12 from Sofala, seven from Tete, six from Zambezia, two from Inhambane and one from Cabo Delgado. No positive cases were diagnosed in Niassa, Manica or Gaza.

In the same 24 hour period, 13 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (ten from Maputo, and one each from Matola, Zambezia and Tete), and ten new cases were admitted (five in Maputo, three in Zambezia, one in Matola and one in Tete).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 wards has continued to fall, and stood at 114 on Wednesday (down from 119 on Tuesday). 73 of these patients (64 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also 14 patients in Zambezia, ten in Nampula, six in Sofala, five in Matola, four in Inhambane, one in Gaza, and one in Tete. The Covid-19 isolation facilities in Cabo Delgado, Niassa and Manica remained empty.

The Ministry release also reported two further deaths from Covid-19, both of them Mozambican men, and aged 66 and 70. One died in Maputo city and the other in Zambezia. The total number of Covid-19 deaths in Mozambique now stands at 752.

A further 615 people on Wednesday were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 (583 in Maputo province, 21 in Manica, ten in Maputo city and one in Zambezia. The total number of recoveries is now 53,903, or 80.7 per cent of all those diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

With the number of recoveries exceeding the number of new cases, the number of active Covid-19 cases is also falling. There were 12,090 active cases on Wednesday (down from 12,554 on Tuesday). The geographical breakdown of these cases was as follows: Maputo city, 9.158 (75.7 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 1,400; Nampula, 370; Sofala, 236; Niassa, 219; Zambezia, 218; Inhambane, 213; Gaza, 111; Cabo Delgado, 85; Manica, 52; and Tete, 28.