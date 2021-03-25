Namibia: Days Are Dark in Donkerhoek

SMALL business operators and vendors at Donkerhoek informal settlement at Khorixas have not recovered from the impact of Covid-19 since last year.

Emilia Kamati (41) who rents a tuckshop at Khorixas told The Namibian she wishes Covid-19 would disappear.

"Business is not doing well with Covid-19 around. I hope it goes away," said Kamati who has two children to support, one is in Grade 12.

"I have to buy electricity and pay rent. The government should assist us with grants as business is low," Kamati said.

Ellen !Nawases, a mother of two who sells ice and chips, says she no longer sells as much as she used to because of Covid-19.

"Much of the money we make goes to pay for electricity and to buy food for my children," !Nawases explained.

Appolus Vakola (64) who sells fat cakes, baked fish and meat outside Kamati's tuckshop said business was 'problematic' . Vakola have been vending for the past 20 years.

"It's good today, bad the next day. I planned buying a goat and selling the meat but can't do so due to low sales these days".

Vakola who supports his wife, four children and 10 grandchildren from the business said government should assist vendors like him with grants and urged the Khorixas Town Council to build them a proper shelter to sell from.

Vakola's wife, Tekla Howaes, told The Namibian she also use to sell potato soup and flavoured ice to supplement her husband's income.

"Due to low sales I stopped to avoid losses. We struggle with electricity and the many people we have to feed," she said.

Barber Collin Ashipala said business is not doing well as customers are few. "Before Covid-19 I use to get many customers," he said.

Ashipala has three children and says it is very hard for him to send money to his children as he used to do.

Khorixas chief executive officer, Andreas //Howoseb told The Namibian: "Some demands such as providing flour and food stuffs, are not the council's core responsibilities and mandate."

//Howoseb said training is provided on a regular basis on business activities and procurement under the town council's local economic development office.