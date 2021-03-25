Namibia: Days Are Dark in Donkerhoek

25 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Clemans Miyanicwe

SMALL business operators and vendors at Donkerhoek informal settlement at Khorixas have not recovered from the impact of Covid-19 since last year.

Emilia Kamati (41) who rents a tuckshop at Khorixas told The Namibian she wishes Covid-19 would disappear.

"Business is not doing well with Covid-19 around. I hope it goes away," said Kamati who has two children to support, one is in Grade 12.

"I have to buy electricity and pay rent. The government should assist us with grants as business is low," Kamati said.

Ellen !Nawases, a mother of two who sells ice and chips, says she no longer sells as much as she used to because of Covid-19.

"Much of the money we make goes to pay for electricity and to buy food for my children," !Nawases explained.

Appolus Vakola (64) who sells fat cakes, baked fish and meat outside Kamati's tuckshop said business was 'problematic' . Vakola have been vending for the past 20 years.

"It's good today, bad the next day. I planned buying a goat and selling the meat but can't do so due to low sales these days".

Vakola who supports his wife, four children and 10 grandchildren from the business said government should assist vendors like him with grants and urged the Khorixas Town Council to build them a proper shelter to sell from.

Vakola's wife, Tekla Howaes, told The Namibian she also use to sell potato soup and flavoured ice to supplement her husband's income.

"Due to low sales I stopped to avoid losses. We struggle with electricity and the many people we have to feed," she said.

Barber Collin Ashipala said business is not doing well as customers are few. "Before Covid-19 I use to get many customers," he said.

Ashipala has three children and says it is very hard for him to send money to his children as he used to do.

Khorixas chief executive officer, Andreas //Howoseb told The Namibian: "Some demands such as providing flour and food stuffs, are not the council's core responsibilities and mandate."

//Howoseb said training is provided on a regular basis on business activities and procurement under the town council's local economic development office.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Orders Closure of Dadaab, Kakuma Refugee Camps

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.