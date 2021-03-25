Mozambique: Defence Ministry Confirms Attack Against Palma

Wikimedia Commons
A map of Mozambique, showing Cabo Delgado.
25 March 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican Defence Ministry on Thursday morning confirmed that the town of Palma, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado came under terrorist attack on Wednesday.

The brief Ministry statement said the terrorists attacked the town from three directions, and obliged residents to seek safety by fleeing into the nearby bush.

The defence and security forces, said the Ministry, "are pursuing the enemy and are working tirelessly to re-establish security and order as quickly as possible". It urged the civilian population "to remain vigilant and calm, while seeking safe spaces".

Members of the public, it continued, "should continue collaborating with the authorities by denouncing the terrorists and armed men, so that they may be neutralised".

The Ministry added that all mobile phone communications with Palma town and district have been cut. The statement admitted that so far the government does not have information on the number of casualties or the scale of the damage.

Before communications were cut, the information reaching Maputo was that the attacks had begun at about 16.00, and that the jihadists targeted banks, shops, at least one hotel and the barracks of the Rapid Intervention Unit (UIR - the Mozambican equivalent of the riot police).

According to the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique", the shooting ended in the early hours of Thursday, by which time the defence forces had secured control of the town.

There are no reports of any attacks against the site on the Afungi Peninsula where a consortium headed by the French oil and gas company Total is building natural gas liquefaction plants. But Palma town is well within the Afungi security perimeter, which the Mozambican forces have pledged to defend.

It can hardly be a coincidence that the attacks came within hours of Total announcing that it is about to resume work at Afungi. Total had interrupted construction work and evacuated much of its work force after a terrorist attack on 1 January in the resettlement town of Quitunda (a new town built to house people resettled from the areas of the Afungi Peninsula where the two planned gas liquefaction plants will be built).

Since then the government and Total have worked to draw up a plan of action to strengthen security around the site, and the government has declared the area as a special security zone.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Orders Closure of Dadaab, Kakuma Refugee Camps

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.