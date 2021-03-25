Namibia Go Down to Spar Proteas

25 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

THE Spar Proteas got off to a winning start in the Spar Challenge Tri-nations tournament at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Thursday with a convincing 58-30 victory over Namibia. The Spar Proteas led 32-15 at halftime.

With a number of Proteas unavailable for selection because they are playing league netball in Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, head coach Dorette Badenhorst fielded a blend of experience and youth, with five new caps.

She was able to use all 12 members of the squad, giving the less experienced players valuable game time ahead of the more challenging match against Uganda on Thursday evening.

"We played well for a first game," said Badenhorst.

"Our conversion rate from centre pass was good, but there were still a lot of mistakes. The team needs to adapt to the new circle players, without regulars like star shooter Lenise Potgieter.

"I was pleased with the performance of the new caps. They will have got rid of some of their jitters, which is important, because this evening's match against the Uganda She-Cranes will be a different story."

She praised the Namibian Debmarine Desert Jewels, saying they were an exciting up and coming team.

"With hard work, I am sure they will be at the World Cup in 2023."

Namibian coach Julene Meyer expressed frustration at the number of unforced errors from her team.

"We were conceding between six and eight goals a quarter because of unnecessary mistakes," said Meyer.

"I think we are still in third gear. We need more exposure to the speed and intensity of a match against one of the world's top teams."

Spar Proteas goalkeeper Monique Reyneke was named player of the match.

SCORE BREAKDOWN:

Q1: South Africa 16 - 7 Namibia

HT: South Africa 32 - 15 Namibia

Q3: South Africa 47 - 22 Namibia

FT: South Africa 58 - 30 Namibia

SHOOTING STATS - South Africa

Nonsikelelo Mazibuko: 21/25 (84%)

Renske Stoltz: 11/11 (100%)

Sian Moore: 23/27 (85%)

Chantelle Swart: 3/7 (43%)

SHOOTING STATS - Namibia

Jatjinda Kambatuku: 4/5 (80%)

Rachalle Roetz: 3/3 (100%)

Anna Kaspar: 23/28 (82%)

MATCH SHOOTING STATS

South Africa: 58/70 (83%)

Namibia: 30/36 (83%).

