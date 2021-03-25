Namibia: Namcol's Visually Impaired Grade 12s

PUPILS with visual impairments who wrote their Grade 12 exams through the Namibia College of Open Learning (Namcol) are still eagerly awaiting their results.

The pupils say they are disappointed in Namcol and the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture over the delay.

A representative of the group, who prefers to remain anonymous, says it has been a month since other Grade 12s in the country have received their results, yet they are still waiting.

He says the delays started last year when pupils with visual impairments received their braille textbooks late and had little time to prepare for their exams.

He says pupils with visual impairments are often subjected to such obstacles.

"At times we do not even receive our marks. They would just put down the letter X as if we did not write anything. Is this what visually impaired students have to be subject to?" he asks.

Namcol spokesperson Freddy Kaukungua says the institution does not deal with examination results, which are the responsibility of the education ministry.

The pupils' representative says students with visual impairments are also not pleased with the way the National Disability Council of Namibia (NDCN) does not follow up on them.

"The disability council paid our fees, but they do not bother following up on how we are being treated at the institutions," he says.

NDCN chairperson Martin Tjivera says it is the responsibility of council staff members to address these issues.

He says infighting among council members are to blame for the lack of tending to pupils' needs.

"How will matters concerning the disabled be addressed if everyone is too busy fighting?" Tjivera asked.

The education ministry did not respond to questions at the time of going to print.