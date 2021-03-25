South Africa: Veiled Threats and Discontent as Zuma Supporters Mobilise Outside ConCourt

analysis

Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma, the face of which is Carl Niehaus, spokesperson for the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans (MKVA) vowed on Thursday that South Africa will experience instability should Zuma lose the case before the Constitutional Court.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, arguing on behalf of the State Capture Commission, called for former president Jacob Zuma to be jailed for two years because his conduct in ignoring a summons and Constitutional Court instruction to appear before the commission threatens South Africa's entire constitutional order.

But on hearing this, Zuma's supporters who had gathered outside the court on Thursday said this would bring instability to the country.

Carl Niehaus addresses members of the media outside the Constitutional Court as he showed up in support of former South African President Jacob Zuma. Photo / Shiraaz Mohamed.

"Such a judgement would lead to outrage and anger amongst us supporters," said Carl Niehaus, spokesperson for the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans (MKVA) and ardent Zuma supporter.

"We do not want to see social instability in SA. But such a judgement will inevitably lead to social instability which will not be good for South Africa or for the ANC, that's why we sincerely hope that this...