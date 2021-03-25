South Africa: Repo Rate Unchanged At 3.5 Percent

25 March 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided against altering the repo rate, deciding to keep it unchanged at 3.5% per annum, said Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago.

Speaking during a virtual media briefing on Thursday, Kganyago said the decision was unanimous.

The governor said unless the risks outlined earlier materialise, inflation is expected to be well contained in 2021, before rising to around the midpoint of the inflation target range in 2022 and 2023.

"Against this backdrop, the MPC decided to keep rates unchanged at 3.5% per annum," he said.

Kganyago said the implied policy rate path of the Quarterly Projection Model (QPM) indicates an increase of 25 basis points in each of the second and fourth quarters of 2021.

"Compared to the previous meeting, the shift in the rate path from the third to the fourth quarter is due to somewhat lower inflation in 2022. Monetary policy continues to be accommodative, keeping financial conditions supportive of credit demand as the economy recovers from the pandemic and associated lockdowns," he said.

The bank has ensured adequate liquidity in domestic markets and will continue to closely monitor funding markets for stress. In addition, regulatory relief provided to banks continues to support lending to households and firms.

