Malawi: Rights Activist Tells Court to Mete Stiff Punishment to Person With Albinism Killers

A human rights activist has asked the High Court to mete out stiff punishment to two convicted killers of a person with albinism in Nkhata Bay.

Happy Mhango says the two convicted killers deserve stiff sentence for the 2018 brutal killing of the person with albinism at Kande/Mbamba in Nkhata Bay.

Mhango hopes a stiff sentence would deter future attacks on people with albinism.

Judge Dorothy de'Gabrielle is yet to set a date for sentencing of Frank Mkweni Thonje and Bonzo Chirwa who both hail from Nkhata-Bay.

President of the Association of People with Albinism (APAM) Ian Simbota, says justice has finally been served following the conviction of the two men in the 2018 killing of Yassin Kwenda Phiri, a man with albinism in Nkhata Bay.

Simbota has since appealledto players in the justice system to expedite trial of cases on attacks on albinos.