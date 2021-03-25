Malawi: Rights Activist Tells Court to Mete Stiff Punishment to Person With Albinism Killers

25 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

A human rights activist has asked the High Court to mete out stiff punishment to two convicted killers of a person with albinism in Nkhata Bay.

Happy Mhango says the two convicted killers deserve stiff sentence for the 2018 brutal killing of the person with albinism at Kande/Mbamba in Nkhata Bay.

Mhango hopes a stiff sentence would deter future attacks on people with albinism.

Judge Dorothy de'Gabrielle is yet to set a date for sentencing of Frank Mkweni Thonje and Bonzo Chirwa who both hail from Nkhata-Bay.

President of the Association of People with Albinism (APAM) Ian Simbota, says justice has finally been served following the conviction of the two men in the 2018 killing of Yassin Kwenda Phiri, a man with albinism in Nkhata Bay.

Simbota has since appealledto players in the justice system to expedite trial of cases on attacks on albinos.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Orders Closure of Dadaab, Kakuma Refugee Camps

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.