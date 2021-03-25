Malawi: MCP By-Election Candidate Survives Car Accident

25 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phompho & Osman Faiti

A parliamentary candidate in the March 30 by-election in Chikwawa has survived a car accident.

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) parliamentary candidate for Chikwawa east Foster Thipha's vehicle overturned three times yesterday at a place called Mojo in the district.

He was going to Masenjere Trading Centre for a campaign rally.

Speaking from Chikwawa District Hospital where he had been rushed to for medical assistance, Thipiwa said the accident happened as he was trying to avoid hitting some animals which were crossing the road at the place, only to realise that in the lane where he had switched to was an oncoming motor bike with two people on board.

He said it was in an attempt to avoid hitting the motor bike that he lost control of the vehicle.

Thipiwa, who was still in shock at the time of the interview, said he and other three party members he was travelling with have all survived the accident with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, MCP Regional Chairperson for the Southern Region Peter Simbi who visited Thipiwa said the party is grateful to God for sparing the life of its candidate and that the party shall intensify campaign in the area with only few days remaining before the by-elections.

