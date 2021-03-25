Malawi: Govt to Increase Vaccination Centres, Personnel

25 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda says government will increase the number of health personnel as well as vaccination sites for Covid 19.

This follows crowding in most centres currently providing the vaccine.

So far private hospitals are not allowed to provide the vaccine.

The second phase of the vaccination exercise started on Monday this week targeting the elderly, people with underlying conditions, journalists and other social workers.

So far 54, 637 people have received the Covid 19 vaccine.

Kandodo Chiponda has however appeal to health personnel to arrive on time in vaccination centers.

She said in some cases, the delays are caused because the vaccines are delivered same day of administration to avert thefts as the jabs are in great demand.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Orders Closure of Dadaab, Kakuma Refugee Camps

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.