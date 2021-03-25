Malawi: It's Not Over Until It's Over! Best Luck Malawi

Malawi National Football Team's 1 nil win over South Sudan away on Wednesday has brought smiles among many soccer loving Malawians.

To be honest, it was a result that many, including the writer of this article, never expected. Not many people gave the Flames a chance in that encounter basing on the team's poor away record.

But as it is now, 7 points are in the bag of the Malawi National Football Team. It must be said that our strikers Gabadhino Mhango, Richard Mbulu and Khuda Muyaba, who all started the match, were not that lethal as expected but the intention of coach Meck Mwase was very clear when he featured theses three finishers; to attack more, get goals and win the game. Thanks to Gerald Phiri Junior's corner kick that was deflected into the South Sudanese net.

One can say we defended well because we did not concede since the team has had a very bad record of conceding in the dying minutes in games seemingly already won.

The coach himself expressed delight for not conceding a goal in the match.

"I should thank the boys for doing a good job. It wasn't easy. The weather was hot and we were being haunted by the pressure that we never win away. It feels good today that we managed to collect three points.

"We needed to attack flat out so that things can happen in their defending third. They didn't come more often towards our goal because we were attack minded. But it's not over until it's over. We need to finish the job well started when we play Uganda," explained Mwase after the match.

As observed by the coach, it is too early to celebrate Cameroon 2022 Afcon qualification because the Uganda Cranes are a stumbling block. It is, however, very possible to beat Uganda at home Kamuzu Stadium and qualify. How I wish government just allowed Malawians to flood the stadium to give the Flames the vocal support they desperately need but Eish! The issue of Covid-19.

When the Malawi National Football Team appeared at the continental show piece in 2010 under the tutelage of coach Kinnah Phiri, it was ten years after the first and previous qualification. If Malawi wins on Monday, a third qualification will be registered, also after almost a decade.

The players have everything to play for. The win in Sudan is the first since their perks for a win was hiked to K500,000.00 per pair of legs some time back. Now, winning again on Monday will see each player amassing a million Kwacha within a space of five to six days. I guess no player would want to miss this great opportunity.

Should Malawi win and qualify on Monday, the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and government should consider sending coach Mwase to England or Germany for a refresher course before the real task in Cameroon. Yes! Why shouldn't I dream in colour at this stage?

It's not over until it's over! All the best Flames!