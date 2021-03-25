Malawi: Minister Kandodo Says Difficult to Verify 1 Million Jobs Creation

Government says it might not know whether it has created one million jobs or not because of lack of technical capacity to verify the figures.

Minister of Labour Ken Kandodo said the government lacks technical capacity to track job creation data.

The Tonse Alliance administration has been promising to create job centers across the country, to facilitate the job creation process amid high unemployment levels, especially among the youth.

Kandodo admits the country does not have data base and technical capacity to track and record job creation as government does not have the required software.

One million jobs creation was one of the Tonse alliance signature campaign promises in the run up to the June 23 court sanctioned presidential election.