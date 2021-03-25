Malawi: Minister Kandodo Says Difficult to Verify 1 Million Jobs Creation

25 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Government says it might not know whether it has created one million jobs or not because of lack of technical capacity to verify the figures.

Minister of Labour Ken Kandodo said the government lacks technical capacity to track job creation data.

The Tonse Alliance administration has been promising to create job centers across the country, to facilitate the job creation process amid high unemployment levels, especially among the youth.

Kandodo admits the country does not have data base and technical capacity to track and record job creation as government does not have the required software.

One million jobs creation was one of the Tonse alliance signature campaign promises in the run up to the June 23 court sanctioned presidential election.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Orders Closure of Dadaab, Kakuma Refugee Camps

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.