Malawi: Sports Minister Assures Flames of Malawi Govt Support

25 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Jeromy Kadewere

Malawi national football team, the Flames, have safely arrived in Blantyre from their successful trip in South Sudan and were welcomed at the Chileka Airport by Minister of Youth and Sport Ulemu Msungama.

The Flames clipped South Sudan 1-0 to boost their chances to qualify for the AFCON if they manage to beat Uganda on Monday at Kamuzu Stadium.

In his remarks after welcoming the team, Msungama said government will give the team necessary support to ensure that they do well in the last 2021 AFCON qualifying match against the Cranes.

The team will go straight into camp at the Golden Peacock Hotel and will have a light loosening session at the Kamuzu Stadium later in the afternoon.

