Kenya: Covid-19 Illuminates Urgency for Women's Leadership

25 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Moraa Obiria

Covid-19 pandemic has illuminated the urgency of having women in leadership, UN Women Executive Director Ms Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has said.

Ms Ngcuka argued that disproportionate gendered impacts of the pandemic have laid bare the inevitable need of women to lead in ending discrimination against them across the world.

"The pandemic has shown how much inequalities affect women," she said during a Generation Equality Forum side event in the ongoing virtual 65th session of the Commission on the Status of Women last Friday. The two-week long conference started on March 16.

"It has shown us through increase in violence against women, the girls falling out of school the digital divide, the increase in burden of care shouldered by women... it is, therefore, not acceptable that 80 per cent of taskforces addressing Covid-19 challenges are predominantly male dominated."

She said the world cannot afford to ignore the role of women in building a better world in the era of Covid-19.

Beijing Declaration

"We have to reset and build back better by ensuring that women have got a strategic and meaningful place on the table because if we lose the time to reset right now, it is going to take a long time before we get an entry point again," she emphasised.

Equality Now Global Executive Director, Ms Yasmeen Hassan decried slow implementation of the pro-women and girls laws and policies formulated after the 1995 Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.

She said women's rights organisations "must focus now" on pushing for accelerated implementation of the gender responsive legislative framework "to benefit women on the ground."

The declaration crucially commits governments, international community and civil society, including non-governmental organisations and the private sector to act on women's poverty, armed conflict, education, and health and end violence against them.

But not a single country has fulfilled the commitments according to UN Women 'analysis on progress made this far, with indigenous women being left far behind. This is because country-level laws still does not recognise them, hence eliminating possibilities of responding to their needs.

Political will

Permanent Representative of South Africa (SA) to the United Nations, Ms Mathu Joyini said without political will, the wheel for gender equality cannot move.

She exemplified the role of SA President Cyril Ramaphosa in driving generation equality campaign noting that he rallies his ministers to act on ending discrimination against women and girls.

This year's annual gathering brings together UN member States, civil society organisations, gender experts, and other international actors to build consensus and agree on a roadmap to advance gender equality in the wake of push back by Covid-19. The conference ends tomorrow.

mobiria@ke.nationmedia.com

