Kenya: Kepsa Calls for Extension of Curfew Hours, Restriction of All Social Gatherings

Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) has requested President Uhuru Kenyatta to extend curfew hours in the next three weeks to curb the spread of Covid-19.

KEPSA CEO Carole Karuga, in a statement, proposed several measures that the president should put in place, saying that it had noted with concern the spike in Covid-19 infections in the last few weeks.

"In this same spirit of cooperation with the government, and due to the urgent need to reverse this worrying upward trajectory in new Covid-19 cases, KEPSA is asking the government to institute additional stringent measures to be implemented over the next 2-3 weeks, after which they can be reviewed for impact," Ms Karuga said.

KEPSA has proposed that the nationwide curfew (10pm-4am) to be enforced between 9pm and 4am with restaurants and night clubs closing earlier than 9pm.

They have also propose that cessation of movement in and out of the five most affected counties be imposed for at least three weeks. The five counties are Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Kiambu and Kajiado.

However, KEPSA has since issued a revised statement removing the recommendation on cessation of movement.

Social gatherings

They also want the government to restrict all social gatherings, including in homes, for the next three weeks.

"Restrict all social gatherings, including in homes, for the next 3weeks. The social gathering includes ceremonies to mark Idd and Easter celebrations, weddings etc. Limit the number of people attending funerals to below 15 for the next 3 weeks. Reduction in the number of people attending physical meetings in offices etc. for the next 3 weeks," Ms Karuga said in her statement.

Their proposal for the maximum number of people attending funerals is by far below the 100 cap announced by President Kenyatta two weeks ago.

With the ongoing vaccination exercise, KEPSA says that there should be a clear massive vaccine rollout plan which stipulates the number of people to be vaccinated by when.

They also want a blanket indemnity to be issued by the government to enable the private sector to bring in more vaccines in the country.

Covid-19 protocols

"Encourage public, private and religious leaders to take Covid vaccine and create more awareness. This move will increase public confidence and increase vaccine uptake. Private sector leaders above 50 years are ready to get vaccinated publicly to create more awareness on vaccination."

KEPSA also said it will revive the partnership with the Inspector General of Police on-call number 1196 for reporting those who violate the containment rules.

It has also called for the enhancement of Covid-19 protocols in all markets and trading centres, public transport including SGR night train, serviced apartments and Airbnb.

On Wednesday, Kenya recorded 1,540 new cases of the virus from 9,348 samples that were tested.

Speaking at Afya House, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi said the country's confirmed cases of infection now stands at 124,707. The positivity rate has moved to 16.5 per cent.

According to Dr Mwangangi, Nairobi's contribution to the positivity rate now stands at 57.7 per cent. She warned that if the situation persists, more stringent measures may have to be put in place.