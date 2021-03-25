Kenya: Appeals Court Stops Sh43m Award to Judge in Land Case

The Court of Appeal has stopped a Sh43 million compensation awarded to a judge and his wife for unlawful eviction from a prime plot in Kakamega town by the local government.

Justice Munyao Sila and his wife Linda Chepkorir Ruto were awarded the damages on September 25, 2019 by Justice Nelly Matheka of the Environment and Lands Court, who found that their half-acre land had been forcibly taken by the Kakamega County Government without compensation.

However, the Court of Appeal has suspended execution of the judgment, pending the hearing and determination of an appeal lodged by the county government.

A three-judge bench composed of justices Gatembu Kairu, Agnes Murgor and Jamila Mohammed said Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has an arguable appeal against the judgment.

Among the arguable points that the bench noted is the question of whether the evidence adduced before the trial court demonstrated that the suit property was public land and whether the judge and his wife obtained the land fraudulently.

The judges also found that the county government, being a public entity, has the capacity to settle the decree in the event the appeal does not succeed.

"We bear in mind that being a government entity and funded by tax payers, the applicant will be in a position to honour the decree in the event that the appeal is unsuccessful," ruled the court.

Unnecessary risk

While urging the judges to stay the execution, the county government, together with the County Development Control & Dispute Resolution Committee, told the court they were apprehensive that should the execution happen, public funds would be exposed to unnecessary risk and render the intended appeal nugatory.

The dispute revolved around a plot registered as Kakamega Municipality/Block III/7, which is adjacent to Bukhungu Stadium.

Justice Munyao and his wife claimed to be the registered owners of the property following the purchase and registration in their favour in 2011.

They said the property was prone to encroachment and they applied for planning permission to build a fence around it, which was granted by the county government. Subsequently, they built a perimeter wall at a cost of Sh2.5 million.

On December 7, 2017, persons claiming to act under the instructions of the county government began demolishing the perimeter wall but were stopped by the police, said the couple.

On December 11, the county government attached an illegal enforcement notice, claiming that the perimeter wall had not been approved, and directed the couple to demolish it within 24 hours. However, it was demolished on the night of December 12 and 13, 2017 at around 1am by agents of the county government.

A year later, the government forcibly entered the suit property and began construction works entailing a wall on one side of the land so as to annex it to be part of Bukhungu Stadium, and laying of concrete paving blocks to create a car park for the stadium.

Constructive eviction

The couple argued that the county government's conduct was part of a larger scheme to expropriate and forcibly take over the suit property.

They sued, claiming the government's officials abused their office and acted illegally and unconstitutionally in facilitating the demolition of the wall.

The trial court ruled in their favour and declared that the county government acted illegally and unconstitutionally in facilitating the demolition of the wall.

The court also declared that the actions of the government constituted an eviction or a constructive eviction and taking of the property.

Justice Matheka ordered that the couple is entitled to full compensation for the value of the suit property in the sum of Sh40.5 million, subject to them surrendering the leasehold title to the county government.

They were also compensated Sh2.5 million, being the costs incurred to put up the wall, and special damages for Sh60,000 for the valuation report alongside interest, from November 2018, when the case was filed in court.

