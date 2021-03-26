Nigeria: National Assembly to Pass PIB April - Minister

Mr Sylva spoke on the PIB Thursday while briefing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) currently before the National Assembly will be passed in April, the Minister of State of Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has said.

Mr Sylva stated this Thursday while briefing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the bill has already passed second reading in the two chambers of the National Assembly.

He also said public hearings were held while the views of oil communities have also been captured.

The minister said the Executive is ready to give the National Assembly all the necessary support to ensure the bill is passed by April.

Although Mr Sylva is not a member of parliament, the ruling party, APC, also controls the two chambers of the National Assembly.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has repeatedly expressed his commitment to ensuring a smooth working relationship with the Executive on crucial matters including the PIB which is expected to reform Nigeria's oil industry.

