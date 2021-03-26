Ghana Ranked 3rd Happiest Country in Africa

Deutsche Welle
True colors The red, yellow and green of the Ghanaian flag was a constant theme during the week-long festival.
25 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

The World Happiness Report 2021, has found Ghana as one of the happiest country in Africa, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a publication released by the World's Happiness Report, Mauritius, Libya, and Ghana are the happiest country on the African continent.

Ghana came 95th and Nigeria ranked at 116th position in the world.

Finland has held the first position for the fourth year running and Denmark ranked second despite the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Happiness Report, published by the Gallup World Poll and Lloyd's Register Foundation Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

Every year, the organization sets a research team of experts to find out which countries are the happiest in observance of World Happiness Day and this is the ninth World Happiness Report released.

In the report, the team looked at, life under COVID-19, Happiness, trust, and deaths under COVID-19, COVID-19 prevalence and well-being: lessons from East Asia, reasons for Asia-pacific success in suppressing COVID-19, mental health and the COVID-19 pandemic, social connection and well-being during COVID-19, work and well-being during COVID-19: impact, inequalities, resilience, and the future of work and living long and living well.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Tanzania's Magufuli Appoints New Army Boss

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.