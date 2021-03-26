Kenya: Wanyama's Montreal Host Toronto in Mls Opener

25 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Geoffrey Anene

Victor Wanyama's CF Montreal will open the 2021 Major League Soccer (MLS) campaign against Toronto FC on April 17.

In the fixtures released by MLS on Thursday, CF Montreal will host Toronto at the Inter Miami CF Stadium - its temporary home stadium.

They will visit Nissan Stadium on April 24 to face Nashville, entertain Columbus Crew (May 1) and then travel to Tinto Stadium to play Vancouver Whitecaps (May 8) and host Inter Miami CF (May 12) in their first five league assignments.

Nashville is home to Kenyans Handwalla Bwana (left winger) and Leroy Enzugusi (right-winger).

Minnesota United, who have 23-year-old Kenyan-American defender Nabil Kibunguchy in their ranks, are in Western Conference. They will start the season away against Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field on April 16.

Colorado Rapids, home to 20-year-old Kenyan Philip Mayaka, will play FC Dallas away (April 17), host Austin FC (April 24), travel to Tinto Stadium to meet Vancouver Whitecaps (May 2) and then entertain Minnesota United (May 8) and Houston Dynamo (May 15) at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

In 2021, CF Montreal, who have a new coach Wilfried Nancy after former Arsenal and Barcelona star Thierry Henry left the club, will still be in the Eastern Conference with 13 other clubs.

Montreal will play three games against six opponents from its conference: Atlanta United, Cincinnati, Inter Miami, Nashville, Orlando City and Toronto. CF Montreal will play two games against each of the other seven clubs in the Eastern Conference and also face two teams from the Western Conference: Vancouver and Houston.

The top seven teams from each conference will qualify for the MLS play-offs, which begin on November 19. The MLS Cup final takes place on December 11.

"As with last season's matches, each team will follow strict health and safety protocols, including Covid-19 testing on a regular basis," said CF Montreal before adding that the possibility of playing home games in Montreal "will be studied when there will be developments on travelling protocols, in relation with public health and guidelines from different levels of government."

Montreal, who finished last season in ninth-place, will fly to Orlando in Florida, to finish off its training camp on April 6.

Wanyama, 29, joined Montreal from English side Tottenham in March last year and went to feature in 24 matches in all competitions.

He will miss Kenya's 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Egypt at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Thursday.

Read the original article on Nation.

