Nigeria: TCN Restores Power to Maiduguri After 2 Months

Pixabay
26 March 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Simon Echewofun Sunday

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said bulk power has been restored to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, and its environs as at Wednesday.

This is nearly two months after insurgents attacked the 330 kilovolts (kV) Damaturu to Maiduguri transmission line on January 26, 2021, cutting off the capital from the national power grid.

TCN restored the power using temporary 33kV high tension poles as a by-pass transmission line while its engineers continue to reconstruct the three vandalised towers.

According to the TCN spokesperson, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, in a statement, the Managing Director/CEO of TCN, Engr. Sule Abdulaziz, said while work was ongoing on the temporary transmission line in the month of February 2021, five out of the TCN engineers working on the line were rushed to the hospital after their vehicle stepped on a buried explosive device by insurgents.

Despite the incident, he said TCN engineers re-mobilized to site and completed the temporary transmission line. Presently, work is still ongoing on the towers.

Engr. Abdulaziz was grateful to Governor Babagana Zulum for his assistance so far, and commended the team of TCN engineers who consistently put their lives on the line to ensure that the 330kV Damaturu-Maiduguri by-pass is completed.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Nigeria Rejects Transparency International's Corruption Rating

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.