Tanzania: Moshi Gets First Public Basketball Courts

KILIMANJARO region has become the latest region to put a basketball development agenda into action after agreeing to start the process of constructing a first ever public basketball court in the region.

Tanzania Basketball Federation (TBF) has decided to lead by example after president Phares Magesa started implementing a development plan to discuss with regional's authorities and sports stakeholders, as so far they have already visited three regions.

Magesa said that is happy that the move is going well and he visited Kilimanjaro recently after doing the same in Manyara and Arusha since it started this year.

He complemented Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner (RC) Anna Mghwira for agreeing to work close with the federation to facilitate basketball activities and ensure the region has its own public court to provide opportunities for more youths to play the game.

During his visit Magesa said he had the opportunity to speak with the Moshi District Commissioner Rajab Kundya, Acting Regional Administrative Secretary Msangila, the Mayor of Moshi Municipality and other government officials, who all assured him of high level cooperation in developing the game and building public courts starting in Moshi Municipality and later every council and schools.

Magesa thanked all the Kilimanjaro leaders for their co-operation in promoting basketball and assured close follow up so that the promise can be fulfilled in the near future.

The meeting was also attended by the Chairman of the Kilimanjaro Basketball Association John Mmbando who also visited the areas where the basketball courts are expected to be constructed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The TBF president was impressed with Rafiki Foundation Director Phil Nickel who agreed their request to allow players from outside the school to use their outdoor and indoor courts for practice, special training, teams camps and also host various competitions.

Magesa and his delegation advised Moshi Don Bosco institute which has outdoor courts to consider upgrading them by putting lighting so that it can be used even at night and asked to allow youths from outside institutes to practice too.

He urged parents and guardians to allow children to play sports, especially basketball, and to provide them with needed equipment.

The TBF president also had the opportunity to speak to a number of stakeholders including financial institutions workers and business personnel who pledged to contribute to the construction of a new public basketball court in Moshi.