Angola: Handicraft Practice Aid Women Prisoners' Therapy

24 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Ondjiva — The practice of handicrafts and promotion of craft fairs have been the main incentive and therapy for female inmates at Peu-Peu prison in southern Cunene province.

Over the years, the inmates have dedicated themselves to the production of handicrafts such as baskets, mats, gourds, carpets and slippers, many of which have undeniable artistic value.

Speaking to Angop, about the exhibition of arts and crafts being held from March 20 to 31, the head of the Peu Peu prison, 2nd sub-chief Alidia Muela, said the products are the result of a work that reflects the wishes and desires of the inmates.

Alidia Muela underlined that the work is being developed as occupational therapy for the inmates to facilitate their reintegration.

