Angola: Ralph Assunção Wins Provincial Chess Championship

24 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Malanje — Ralph de Assunção won on Tuesday, the absolute individual provincial chess championship of Malanje province, with six points.

The podium was completed by Cristo Gonçalves and José dos Santos, both with 5 points each, while João Pinto and Ed Omar, with 4,5 points occupied the fourth and fifth positions, respectively, among 15 competitors.

Jorge Carlos ended in the last position with 2 points.

The championship took place from March 18 to 23 in the Swiss system, giving that the first five ranked qualify for the zonal B, to be held from 18 to 24 April in Benguela.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

