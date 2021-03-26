Angola/Gambia: Show and Hugo Join National Soccer Team in Banjul

24 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan international players Show, Boavista midfielder and Hugo Marques, Farense goalkeeper, both from Portugal's top football League joined Angola national football team on Wednesday in Banjul ahead of the Thursday's clash with Gambia for the Group D of the CAN2022 qualifiers.

The athletes increase the range of options of the coach Pedro Gonçalves, who was thwarted by many of the initial choices he had because of the restrictions imposed by the covid-19.

Angola and Gambia clash for the fourth time in two years, following the national team's 2-1 and 1-0 victories in September 2019 for the World Cup qualifying in Qatar, and a defeat in the first round of the CAN2022 qualifier played in Cameroon.

Only a victory will fuel the qualification hopes of the Angola team that are in the last position of the group with only one point. Gambia and Gabon co-lead the group with seven points, while DR Congo are third with six points.

The players joining Angola national team are:

Goalkeepers: António Dominique (Petro de Luanda), Hugo Marques (Farense/Portugal) and Teodoro Tchissingui Gent/Belgium),

Defenders: Matwila (Petro de Luanda), Kialonga Gaspar (Sagrada Esperança), Payzo (1º de Agosto), Jonathan Buatu (Sint-Truiden/Belgium), Mukoni Lourenço (Club Brugge/Belgium), Diogenes (Petro) and Anderson Lucoqui (Arminia Bielefeld/Germany) and Pedro (Petro de Luanda)

Midfielders: Fredy (Antalyaspor/Turkey), Giovani Bamba (Stade Lausanne/Switzerland), Herinilson (August 1), Show (Boavista/Portugal), Mário Balbúrdia (August 1) and Valdemiro Lameira (National Bank/Egypt)

Strikers: Benarfa (FC Bravos do Maquis), Ary Papel (Ismaily/Egypt), M'Bala Nzola (Spezia/Italy), Vá (Pafas/Cyprus), Picas (Petro de Luanda) and Melone Dala (1º de Agosto).

