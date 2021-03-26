Kenya: Amonde to Lead Shujaa in Dubai Sevens

25 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

KCB Rugby flanker Andrew Amonde is back as Kenya Sevens team captain for Dubai International Invitational 7s.

Amonde, who missed the two legs of Madrid Sevens last month after he fell sick, will be deputised by Mwamba Rugby Club's centre Billy "The Kid" Odhiambo.

Head coach Innocent "Namcos" Simiyu also brought back Impala Saracens fullback Sammy Oliech and former skipper and Kenya Harlequin fly-half Eden Agero.

However, Simiyu has retained Vincent Onyala, Alvin Otieno, Bush Mwale, Willy Ambaka, Harold Anduvate, Johnstone Olindi, Daniel Taabu, Tony Omondi, Jefferey Olouch, Nelson Oyoo, Jacob Ojee and Derrick Keyoga, who did duty in Madrid where they lost to Argentina in two consecutive finals.

The first leg of the Dubai International Invitational tournament is on April 2 to 3 followed by the second leg on April 9 to 10.

The matches will be played at The Sevens Stadium.

The tournament has drawn Kenya, Argentina, France, Spain, Japan, Chile and Uganda.

"I believe we are back on track even though not where we want to be in regards to our journey to Tokyo Olympics,," said Simiyu adding that they had a good outing at Madrid Sevens.

Kenya Sevens lost to Argentina 21-14 and 45-7 respectively in finals of Madrid Sevens.

"We still have a lot to improve on especially our setpieces and how we play off them, and our defensive systems," explained Simiyu.

Simiyu thanked the National Olympic Committee of Kenya( NOC-K) and the Ministry of Sports through Sports Fund for facilitating the Dubai and Madrid trips in addition to the high performance training camp.

Squad

Andrew Amonde -Captain, Billy Odhiambo VC, Vincent Onyala, Alvin Otieno, Bush Mwale, Willy Ambaka, Harold Anduvate, Johnstone Olindi, Daniel Taabu, Tony Omondi, Sammy Oliech, Eden Agero, Jefferey Olouch, Nelson Oyoo, Jacob Ojee, Derrick Keyoga

