Kenya: Nation FC Thrash Githurai Select, Face City Stars in Friendly

Nation FC stepped up their preparations for next month's Caf Confederations Cup qualifier against Bungoma Super Stars with an emphatic 7-0 win against Githurai Select in a one-sided warm-up match at St Mary's School, Nairobi, on Thursday.

Coaches John Wahome and Augustine Kuta's charges have a date in the Round of 32 of the FKF Betway Cup with the Bungoma County side on April 17 at Sudi Stadium.

Nation FC have lined up another match against FKF Premier League club, Nairobi City Stars, at the same venue from 2pm on Saturday before travelling to Machakos to play home team Katoloni FC at the Machakos Showground on Sunday from 2pm.

In Thursday's friendly, the Nation Media Group side was ruthless from the onset, grabbing goals against Githurai Select through strikers Samuel "Kiki" Lemashon (hat-trick), Paul Bol and captain, midfielder Simon "Carrick" Muema (penalty).

Veteran midfielder Titus Mbithi and wing-back Frank Juma completed the well-deserved victory against the Githurai side comprising of players drawn from currently unattached players from FKF Premier League as well as National Super League.

"We used this match to sharpen ourselves and rectify mistakes ahead of another build-up match against Nairobi City Stars on Saturday, Katoloni FC on Sunday and, eventually, our match against Bungoma Super Stars in the Betway Cup in Bungoma on April 17," said Nation FC team manager Elias Makori in a post-match interview on Thursday.

Nation stunned FKF Division Two side Vihiga Sportiff 2-1 in the round of 64 as Bungoma outwitted Zetech Titans 5-4 in post-match penalties after drawing 1-1 in regulation time on February 13.

City Stars are currently placed 10th in FKF Premier League.

They too are still in the race for Betway Cup honours after putting Mutomo Tigers to the sword 4-1.

Sanjin Alagic's men will provide a stern test to Nation FC when they meet at St Mary's School on Saturday afternoon.

The winner of the Betway Cup will book the lone ticket on offer to represent Kenya in the second-tier Africa clubs competition next season.