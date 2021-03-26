Kenya: Is Farmaajo Using Border Row to Hang OoPower?

analysis

An election impasse, Covid-19 wave, political instability coupled with the soaring Al-Shabaab attacks is setting up Somalia on a downhill and unpredictable path. The capital, Mogadishu, has become a landmine; nobody knows where the next terror attack will come from.

Thanks to the expiry of Parliament and the Executive without a rolling political process and agreement -- selection or election for continuity -- Somalia is in limbo. Outgoing President Mohammed Abdullahi Farmaajo's skewed approach to leadership and governance, disastrous administration, failure to fulfil his campaign promises and pitting Somalia against its neighbours leaves a bad legacy behind, especially because he ascended into power on a strong mandate untainted by corruption.

Having exhausted all avenues to continue illegally occupying Villa Somalia after the expiry of his term on February 4, the Kenya-Somalia maritime border dispute seems to be his last bullet. But the decoy is fast fading. He wants the world to believe that the row is his brainchild and is using the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to buy more time in office.

Corruption

Inaugurated in 2017, Farmaajo's tenure is marred by corruption allegations and pursuit of populist policies aimed at centralising and micromanaging Somalia. The West-backed puppet eliminated and crippled rivals from the power and oversight positions at regional and national levels and replaced them with equally incompetent stooges.

Farmaajo is said to leave Somalia worse than he found it. Instead of strengthening political consensus and furthering political and democratic processes, he has exposed the vulnerable country to untold political turmoil, emboldened Al-Shabaab, fleeced public coffers, misappropriated donor funds and engineered frosty diplomatic relations. He will exit as the only president with no track record.

The centre can no longer hold for the Horn of Africa's Johnny-come-lately as international pressure mounts. Having failed to advance the ICJ case beyond where former president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud left, he is trying to divert the world's attention away from his illegal rule. Farmaajo had four years to solve the border row and it is rather absurd that it has now become his priority -- way after his term.

Publicity stunts

His publicity stunts and escapism will soon crumble as Norway and the United States call him out for lacking the political will to end Somalia's greatest and immediate hurdle. The hearings at the ICJ do not require his active participation and, as it is, there is nothing stopping him from vacating office. He is dilly-dallying till the onset of the holy month of Ramadhan, when everything else will take a back seat.

The world owes Somalia freedom from Farmaajo's snares. The war-plagued Somalia had made steady steps in state-building and stability over the years but this vicious election impasse zero-sums the three decades' worth of progress. Somalis must rise above wallowing in self-pity and steer Somalia in the direction of prosperity and stability.