Kenya Open Winner Harding Now Takes the Lead in Savannah Classic

25 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Larry Ngala

Magical Kenya Open champion Justin Harding jumped to the top of the leaderboard going into Friday's final round of the Kenya Savannah Classic at the par 71 Karen Country Club course.

This was despite bogeying three holes during the third round of the European Tour sanctioned event where the field of 73 players who survived the second round cut are chasing the top prize of Sh 20 million plus some points towards the "Race to Dubai" series.

And it was a great start for the South African Harding as he picked four impressive birdies at the front nine after bogeying the first hole and at the fourth.

He embarked on the back nine with a quick birdie at the 11th after missing one at the 10th. He dropped one shot at the 14th but quickly recovered it at the 15th and went 16 under after adding another birdie at the 16th.

He attacked to the pin at the 18th from the left side of the fairway to about three feet and sank for a birdie to close the day on five under par 66 and a leading aggregate for under 17, giving himself a great chance of attacking for a back to back double.

He leads a group of six players all of them on 14 under par including two other South Africans Daniel van Tonder and Darren Fichardt.

But leading the chasing group was Norway's Kristoffer Reiten, who shot six under par in a round that included a double bogey six at the 15th and two other bogeys at the 13th and 16th, though he had a massive list of 10 birdies.

Also posting six under par 65 was Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond, with England's Marcus Armitage firing four under par 67. They will all and another of five on 13 under par, be hunting down Harding in the final round to try and claim the title.

It was not a good outing for Kenya's David Wakhu from Golf Park. Despite moving to nine under par in 32nd place, Wakhu tumbled after picking a number of bogeys including a double at the 18th to drop to five under par total, having posted three over par 74 in the third round.

He still has a chance of moving to a better position depending on how he performs in the final round.

The leader board

Justin Harding(SA) 64, 66, 66= 196

Kristoffer Reitan (Nor) 69, 65, 65= 199

Jazz Janewattananond(Thai) 66, 68, 65= 199

Marcus Armitage(Eng) 65,67, 67= 199

Darren Fichardt (SA) 65, 66, 68=199

David drysdale(Sco) 65, 65, 69= 199

Daniel van Tonder(SA) 65, 64, 70= 199

