Kenyan Handed Prominent Nursing Role in the U.S.

25 March 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Caroline Ndung'u Njau is the latest Kenyan to be handed a prominent role in the US, following his appointment as the senior vice-president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at Children's Minnesota.

Children's Minnesota is the seventh-largest pediatric health system in the United States and the only health system in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood.

Njau who was the director of hospital and nursing operations at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park becomes the first person of colour to become the chief nursing officer at the hospital.

She is a member of the Children's Minnesota Executive Leadership team.

"I am deeply humbled and full of joy, gratitude and excitement as I join Children's Minnesota. Health care has been rapidly evolving over the last few years and we have experienced growth and change in so many ways. As we pave forward our path and design the next generation of pediatric care, we will continue to ground ourselves in our shared values, mission, and vision that make Children's Minnesota such a treasured part of the community," said Njau.

In her new role, Njau will be responsible for patient care operations across two hospital campuses, including nursing and patient and family services, as well as nursing strategy, education, and professional development.

"We're thrilled to have Caroline join the Children's Minnesota family and bring her wealth of expertise to our patients and families. I'm confident that her optimistic leadership and deep commitment to health equity, diversity, and inclusion, and continuous patient care improvement will help us shape our future to better meet the needs of our patient families today and in the future," said Dr. Marc Gorelick, president, and CEO of Children's Minnesota.

Njau, a native of Kenya, began her nursing career in medical-telemetry units at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta and has held a variety of health care leadership positions for more than 15 years.

She earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Kennesaw State University in Georgia and a Master of Business Administration from the University of St. Thomas.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Magufuli Appoints New Army Boss
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.