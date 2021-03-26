Nigeria: Negotiate With Bandits to Release Our Children, Parents of 39 Students Beg El-Rufai

26 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The parents of the 39 abducted students in Kaduna State have appealed to Governor Nasir el-Rufai, to negotiate with bandits to release the kidnapped Afaka students.

A parent of two of the abducted students and representative of the parents of the kidnapped Afaka students, Mr. Sani Friday, disclosed this in an interview with Channel TV yesterday.

According to him: "It is the same state government, which sometime ago, told the entire Kaduna State that if it costs him paying bandits to stop killing the citizens of Kaduna State, he will pay them. But that statement was about a year or two ago.

"One of the fears we have is if the government feels they can use force to bring out these children, it will be a disastrous move because these bandits are well-equipped. They may decide to eliminate the children if they discover that the government is trying to use aggressive force on them because they are using our children as a shield for themselves.

"The best way we want government to go about this is to first of all, negotiate. Even if they want to put any other security measure on ground, it should be after this. "Parents are crying; why is it that it's in our time that we are going through all this? If the state government feels they cannot negotiate, let the federal government do something for our children to be reunited to us."

Meanwhile, the state government has scheduled a meeting with the parents today (Friday).

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Nigeria Rejects Transparency International's Corruption Rating

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.